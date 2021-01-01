Onuachu’s Genk lose to El Hadji’s Anderlecht

The Nigerian was on parade from start to finish, albeit, he could do nothing as the Smurfs surrendered their notable home run to the visitors

Paul Onuachu’s Genk suffered a 2-1 defeat to Anderlecht in Sunday’s Belgian top-flight encounter.

Coming into the game, the Smurfs had gone on a run of ten matches at home without losing. Against the Purple and White, however, they ended up surrendering their invincibility despite taking the lead.

Fuelled by their 5-0 decimation of Thes Sport their last time out, the hosts began the game on a flying note as Theo Bogonda put them ahead in the second minute.

The former Belgium youth international of Congolese background intercepted a wide ball before unleashing the ball past goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther.

That lead lasted for just 17 minutes as the visiting side levelled matters after Danny Vukovic turned the ball into his own net.

Three minutes later, Anouar Ait El Hadj gave Vincent Kompany’s men the lead. The Belgium youth international of Moroccan descent profited from an Albert Lokonga pass, beat a marker before rifling past the goalkeeper.

Facing an uphill task to grind out victory at home, the hosts came back stronger but were unable to get the much-needed goals despite dominating ball possession in the goal-laden first half.

Genk’s dominance continued in the second-half but they did not pose much threat. Chances fell on the path of Onuachu but they could not get past goalkeeper Wellenreuther as the visitors put up a solid defensive showing.

Even with the introduction of Nigeria’s Cyriel Dessers for Kristian Thorstvedt in the 84th minute, goals were scarce as John van den Brom’s team crumbled at the Luminus Arena.

While Super Eagles striker Onuachu was in action from start to finish, Cote d'Ivoire midfielder Eboue Kouassi was not listed for the encounter.

On the other hand, Congo prospect Abert-Mboyo Lokonga played all 90 minutes for Anderlecht while Nigerian striker Paul Mukairu, who is on loan from Antalyaspor replaced Jacob Larsen in the 62nd minute.

Whereas Mali's Abdoulay Diaby and Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru were unused substitutes.

As a result of Genk’s defeat, they dropped to third on the Jupiler League table having accrued 43 points from 26 outings, while Anderlecht are fourth with 41 points from the same number of matches.