Onuachu: Red-hot Nigeria forward scores again as Genk see off Royal Antwerp

The Nigeria international continued his scintillating form in front of goal to help the Blue and White clinch a win at Bosuil Stadion

Paul Onuachu found the back of the net as Genk secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Royal Antwerp in Friday’s Belgian First Division A Championship group game.

The lanky forward has been in blistering form for the Blue and White this season and against the Great Old, he increased his tally to help his side return to winning ways after losing against Antwerp in their last outing in the competition.

Genk started the encounter impressively, scoring as early as the 20th minute when Theo Bongonda got the better of goalkeeper Jean Butez.

Maxime Le Marchand then levelled proceedings for Franky Vercauteren’s men in the 57th minute with a well-taken effort.

Koji Miyoshi handed the Great Old the lead for the first time in the encounter after receiving a brilliant assist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Dieumerci Mbokani.

Onuachu then got his side back into the game in the 73rd minute with a fine strike after he was set up by Bongonda.

With two minutes before the end of the first-half, Bongonda completed his brace after benefitting from Junya Ito’s assist.

Onuachu featured for the entirety of the game, his compatriot Cyriel Dessers was not listed for the match while Mbokani was on parade throughout the contest but ended up with the losing side.

The Nigeria centre-forward has now bagged 29 league goals in 33 appearances, amid other dazzling displays this season.

Onuachu will hope to continue his eye-catching performances when Genk take on group leaders Club Brugge in their next league outing n May 7.

The attacker teamed up with the Blue and White in the summer of 2019 from Danish club FC Midtjylland, where he spent seven years.

Onuachu has now scored more than 38 goals across all competitions for Genk since his arrival and will be expected to continue the fine showings.

The forward recently earned a recall to the Nigeria national team following his terrific club performances.

Onuachu shown in the encounter against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.