Onuachu leads Genk past Selemani’s KV Kortrijk

The Nigeria international scored his first Belgian topflight goal of the 2021-22 campaign as the Smurfs silenced the Guys

Paul Onuachu registered his first goal of the 2021-22 Belgian topflight season as Genk secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Kortrijk on Saturday night.

Having missed the Smurfs’ 4-3 defeat to KV Oostende in their last league outing, the towering striker was included in the starting XI by manager John van den Brom.

He did not disappoint as he inspired the Champions League campaigner to their first away win of the ongoing campaign.

Buoyed by their consecutive league victories, Luka Elsner’s Guys took the lead after 18 minutes at the Guldensporenstadion thanks to Teddy Chevalier.

The Frenchman was well-positioned to head Lucas Rougeaux’s cross past goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt

Citing the dangers ahead, Genk quickly regained ball possession and probed their hosts’ backline, but they were unable to score as Onuachu and Theo Bongonda were denied by impressive goalkeeper Marko Ilic.

Bryan Heynen teed up Kristian Thorstvedt but the Norwegian midfielder fluffed the opportunity in what was the visiting side’s best chance of the first 45 minutes.

Genk came out stronger in the second half and got the leveller through their Nigerian import, Onuachu in the 52nd minute. The 27-year-old’s headed home a well-taken corner kick from Mike Tresor past Ilic.

Victory was complete in the closing seconds as Daniel Munoz tapped in from close range after a corner from Tresor.

With that, Van der Brom’s men have now secured their first three points of the ongoing campaign.

After an impressive shift, Onuachu was substituted for compatriot Cyriel Dessers with three minutes left on the clock while DR Congo Bogonda was in action from start to finish.

Whereas, Kelvin John (Tanzania), Eboue Kouassi (Cote d'Ivoire), Joseph Paintsil (Ghana) and Stephen Odey (Nigeria) were not dressed for action.

Comoros’ Faiz Selemani played all minutes for Kortrijk with Ghana's Eric Ocansey replacing Marlos Moreno in the 66th minute. However, Pape Habib Gueye (Senegal), Muhammed Badamosi (Gambia) and Sambou Sissoko played no role in the game.

Lifted by this result, Onuachu and his teammates would travel to Ukraine with the ambition of defeating Shakhtar Donetsk in Tuesday’s second leg of the Champions League third qualifying round.

The first leg played at the Luminus Arena ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Belgians.