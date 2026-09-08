Only one team are still better: supercomputer gives Bayern Munich a good chance of triumphing in the Champions League

OPTA's supercomputer gives the German record champions a 19.4 per cent chance of lifting the coveted Henkelpott in June 2027. Only Arsenal rank higher, with the AI putting them on 20.9 per cent.

Bayern have a 32.4 per cent chance of reaching the final at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, while their probability of making the semi-finals stands at 49 per cent. Their chances of reaching the quarter-finals are 70.4 per cent, and the supercomputer also gives FCB a 93.3 per cent chance of reaching the round of 16.

Germany's other three clubs face much longer odds of lifting the Henkelpott. Borussia Dortmund still have a 1.8 per cent chance of winning the title, but VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig are both below one per cent at 0.7 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.

The outlook improves slightly when it comes to reaching the round of 16. Borussia Dortmund are given a 58.1 per cent chance, VfB Stuttgart 52 per cent and RB Leipzig 33.6 per cent.

Which club have the least chance in the Champions League?

At the other end of the scale, the supercomputer gives Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk a 0 per cent chance of Champions League glory. Even a run to the semi-finals would be a huge shock, with that probability sitting at 0.1 per cent.

Borussia Dortmund officially begin the new Champions League season as early as today, Tuesday, with their match against Villarreal. VfB Stuttgart then get under way tomorrow against Viking FK, before Bayern Munich face Bodö/Glimt and RB Leipzig take on Como on Thursday.