Toyota brings online football coaching to the youth with ‘Toyota Football for Tomorrow’ initiative

Toyota partners with Japan Professional Football League Nagoya Grampus to provide online football coaching...

Toyota Motor Asia Pacific introduced the ‘Toyota Football for Tomorrow’ (TFFT) project, a corporate social responsibility initiative across Southeast Asia to create opportunities for the youth to discover, develop and reach for the possibilities of tomorrow.

Toyota Football for Tomorrow empowers youth with skills in football and beyond to enjoy the thrill and joy of moving together and to believe in the possibilities of tomorrow. This is inspired by Toyota's vision to provide the freedom of mobility to all.

Football is not new to Toyota in the region. Since 2013, Toyota has been conducting football clinics. TFFT aims to standardise Toyota's football clinics across the region, delivering consistent and quality training. With the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota initiated the TFFT online training video series to keep the youth motivated, as well as to keep up their football skills in a fun and positive virtual environment.

Drills and tactics such as ball control (dribbling, passing, turning) and goalkeeping skills featured in the TFFT football clinic curriculum will be made into a five-part online training video series aimed for the U12 age category. The videos will star renowned coaches and former Japanese national football players, Seigo Narazaki and Motohiro Yamaguchi among others from Nagoya Grampus.

Seigo Narazaki, the legendary national goalkeeper who represented from 1998 to 2010 was the first goalkeeper in history to receive the prestigious “Most Valuable Player” award in 2010 by the Japan Professional Football League.

“Together with Toyota, Nagoya Grampus has conducted football clinics in this region, and we are thrilled to share our coaching expertise and skills such as dribbling, passing and others in this online video series. We hope that we can continue to share the joys of football and be a source of motivation for youth to confidently explore practical solutions to challenge themselves, even at the comfort of your own homes,” said Motohiro Yamaguchi, Executive Officer (Football Supervisor), Nagoya Grampus FC Academy.

“Toyota has been giving back to the community through football for years. It is a game that connects people and we believe it offers tremendous value to the youth. Despite the on-going pandemic, we remain committed to communities we serve. That’s why we’re taking TFFT online, so the youth can keep their soccer skills up, practising in and around their homes, coached by world-class players and experts,” said Kaye Lim, General Manager, Corporate Communications and CSR Department, Toyota Motor Asia Pacific.

The TFFT five-part video series will be available for viewing on Toyota’s social media handles with the launch video available at the links below. It is intended for youth under 12 with an interest in football to maintain their football skills by practising them online at home or anywhere safe to do so. The videos are intended to be practised under the supervision by a parent or guardian and participants are advised to always place safety first.

Click here to watch the first of the five-part video series on Toyota Motor Asia Pacific’s YouTube channel. Subsequent parts can be accessed at this playlist; each part will be released every Monday from 23 Nov 2020.