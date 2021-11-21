One year to go for 2022 World Cup: Finishing line in sight for resilient Qatar

When Qatar was announced as the host of the 2022 World Cup back in 2010, the decision was met with surprise and left many to wonder how a country as small as the Arab nation would manage to host one of the world’s greatest sporting extravaganzas?

From being questioned on their footballing history to their credentials as a host nation, Qatar faced numerous challenges - some expected and some unexpected. The Covid-19 pandemic was an unforeseen calamity which affected and slowed the economy globally and more importantly, changed the work culture by ‘social distancing’ becoming the new norm.

Add to that the blockade announcement in June, 2017 where Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Yemen and Maldives cut-off ties with Qatar by imposing a land, sea and air embargo on the peninsula. There were several question marks on whether Qatar would be in a position to host the World Cup or even manage to complete the stadiums, most of which were being built from scratch.

However, if there is one thing which the country has managed to do inthe face of challenges is rise with steely determination. With less than one year to go for the 2022 World Cup, 98 per cent of the infrastructure work on the stadiums is complete.

Seven out of the eight stadiums for the World Cup have been declared tournament-ready, with the latest entry to the list being Stadium 974 which was unveiled on Saturday. And work is progressing on schedule for the one remaining venue - Lusail stadium which will host the 2022 World Cup final.

More importantly, all the stadiums are unique and present a perfect marriage of history and modernity. The designs are super unique and showcase Qatar’s tradition and culture in its finest form while the features, amenities and technology used in the construction are all world class and some of the most advanced in the world.

Seven out of the eight venues feature the revolutionary Advanced Cooling Tech which will ensure the temperature and humidity inside the stadium is optimal regardless of what the weather outside will be. To play a tournament of the magnitude of a World Cup in such pleasant climatic conditions will be a revolutionary change for the players and likewise for the fans who experience it from the stands.

Another issue that has been raised often is the welfare of the workers involved in such grand construction projects. While there are still questions being raised on the same issue, Qatar have taken quite a few steps to rectify the situation. However, there is still work to be done on this front, something Qatar have acknowledged.

In 2021, Qatar introduced a minimum wage law and became the first country in the Middle-East to adopt a non-discriminatory minimum wage, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Before that, the ‘kafala’ system, wherein an employee would need the organisation’s permission before switching jobs, was scrapped by Qatar.

“What I see here is a country that is preparing to welcome the whole world, and every fan, but also looking into where improvements are needed and taking real steps to do so in many different areas, particularly in relation to human rights and workers’ welfare," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said earlier.

Then there was the economic blockade imposed on Qatar by several neighbouring countries. Qatar showed resilience in showcasing self-sufficiency in the World Cup projects. The blockade also ended eventually.

They also instigated projects like Challenge 22 to inspire local innovative start-ups to add meaningful value to the Qatar 2022 project and beyond, specifically Qatar’s Vision 2030.

The biggest challenge, however, was the pandemic. Working in tandem with the Qatar Govt, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) ensured the work on World Cup projects remained on track despite it slowing down during the initial lockdowns, in lieu of the workers’ health and safety.

But with a quick and effective vaccination programme and the implementation of safety protocols, the work continued to progress at a scheduled pace.

They also became a beacon of sporting hope during the pandemic, hosting multiple tournaments during testing times across the world, including the Club World Cup, AFC World Cup qualifiers and the AFC Champions League.

They have shrugged off challenges, obstacles and more in their bid to host only the second World Cup to be held in Asia. With exactly a year left before the 2022 World Cup kicks-off, it is safe to say that Qatar are in sight of the finishing line. And their promise of ‘Deliver Amazing’ looks to be on track.