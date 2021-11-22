One year for the 2022 World Cup: Qatar unveils official countdown clock

The official countdown clock for the 2022 World Cup was unveiled on Sunday evening at Doha’s picturesque Corniche Fishing Spot, marking one year before the tournament kicks off in Qatar.

The countdown clock was revealed to fans at a special event which consisted of 150 guests. The event was also live streamed on FIFA's YouTube channel and Qatar2022.qa website.

The clock, unveiling of which began the one-year countdown for the World Cup, is powered by Hublot. It will tick down to the opening game of the World Cup at Al Bayt stadium on 21 November, 2022.

The event was attended by the likes 1998 World Cup-winner Marcel Desailly, Sami Trabelsi who is the head coach of Qatar Stars League side Al Sailiya and Adel Khamis, Qatar Legacy Ambassador.

The design of the clock was inspired by the unbroken loop in the 2022 World Cup logo and the hourglass - the ancient time-keeping tool. The clock is designed so as to be seen from all angles and will reflect city skyline behind it.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “I’ve been involved in the organisation of sports events for the past few decades and I’ve never witnessed anything like what is happening here. Everything is ready, the venues will be fantastic. The experience for the fans will be great.”

Infantino continued: “The world will discover a country and a whole region. Qatar, the Gulf region, the Middle East, the Arab world. A place where people meet and come together. This is what football is all about, this is what this part of the world and its culture is all about, and the world will realise that.”

Speaking at the event, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the Official Countdown Clock on the same day we come together to celebrate the one year to go milestone.”

“The unveiling of the Countdown Clock is a special moment for Qatar as a host country, as we enter the final straight on the way to delivering a transformative tournament with a lasting legacy – the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world,” he added

The final of the World Cup will be held on December 18, 2022, at the Lusail stadium.