Ian Maatsen may have suffered a serious injury on Saturday. The one-cap Netherlands international went off during Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (1-2) and, according to manager Unai Emery, it could well be a serious injury.

Maatsen's problems began in the 80th minute after a wild tackle by James McAtee. The Dutchman was left in considerable pain with an ankle injury and had to go off.

With Emery having already used all his substitutions, Villa finished the match with ten men. Shortly before full time, they then conceded Igor Jesus' decisive goal for 1-2, much to the frustration of the Spanish manager.

"Maatsen’s injury was a crucial moment, because the tackle was hard. We played the last fifteen minutes with one man fewer because of one tackle," he said at the press conference.

Emery believes VAR should therefore have intervened. "I think it should have been a red card. If I had been the VAR or the referee, then I would have given a red card," he said.

There is still no clarity over Maatsen's injury, but Emery fears the worst. "I’m still not sure, but according to the information I have, he has an ankle injury. It could take a very long time."

That would be a huge blow for the left-back, who had made a fine start to the new season. With national coach Xavi's attacking approach, Maatsen was certainly in contention for the Netherlands squad, but that may now have to be ruled out.