Al-Nassr risk losing players for free ahead of the new 2026-2027 season, after one of them turned down a move to traditional rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that the Saudi Professional League's financial control committee have rejected Al-Nassr's request to register Abdulrahman Ghareeb's contract.

Two months ago, Al-Nassr agreed a renewal with Ghareeb, whose deal was due to expire at the end of last season. They have yet to activate it because of the financial restrictions imposed on the club.

According to the newspaper, the capital club lodged a fresh request to register the Saudi winger's contract, particularly after being cleared to sign Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa from Real Mallorca. The request was rejected once again.

Ghareeb could now leave Al-Nassr for free if the club fail to register his contract before the current summer window closes.

The winger came close to leaving last winter, when both Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad wanted him, before he opted to renew with "Al-Alami".

At 29, he was one of Al-Nassr's standout stars in the last edition of the AFC Champions League Two 2, driving the side to the final before they lost to Japan's Gamba Osaka by a single goal.

He is not the only one caught in this bind. Goalkeeper Raghad Al-Najjar faces the same situation, having also renewed his contract without being registered as yet.

Al-Nassr have made only a single signing this summer because of their financial crisis: Samu Costa, brought in to compensate for the departure of Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.