Paris Saint-Germain have a problem. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury that will sideline the Georgian winger for months and leave Luis Enrique scrambling to cover the gap.

The diagnosis landed just a day after PSG's 4-2 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, and it immediately raised the question: who steps in for Kvaratskhelia?

Gudmundsson, Akliouche and Doué among the options

One route is to turn to a natural replacement in the same position. Luis Enrique has that in Belgian Mika Godts, still finding his feet in Paris but showing promising signs.

Magnes Akliouche offers another answer. His technical quality and versatility let him play on either wing or in midfield, and the same goes for Désiré Doué, comfortable in more than one attacking role.

Nuno Mendes: a surprise option on the table

A second route sees Enrique switch a player's position to fill Kvaratskhelia's role. According to "Foot Mercato", citing "L'Équipe" and "Le Parisien", PSG are weighing up a move for Portugal's Nuno Mendes into a more advanced position to tap into his attacking instincts.

That idea stays on the drawing board for now. Mendes remains out injured for several more weeks, and pushing him forward would force a reshuffle of the defensive line.

Lucas Hernández and Lucas Beraldo could feature in that back line, along with Warren Zaïre-Emery, though he is better suited to right-back than the left.

Mayulu and Ndjantou enjoy the club's trust

PSG told "Le Parisien" that they rate Senny Mayulu and Quentin Ndjantou highly, and both will feature in the rotation Luis Enrique leans on over the coming weeks.

Signing a left winger in January remains on the table too, a third avenue for Enrique to cover Kvaratskhelia's lengthy absence.