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Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

One of them is 58 years old: Barcelona equal two Real Madrid records

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Spain
France
Germany

The Catalan side continued their attacking deluge

Barcelona made a historic start to the Spanish league after a crushing win over hosts Real Betis by a score of (5-2) on Saturday evening at the La Cartuja stadium, in the ninth round of matches, claiming their ninth consecutive victory in the competition.

That run matches Real Madrid's feat of taking maximum points from the first 9 rounds during the 1968-1969 season, according to statistics specialist account "MisterChip".

Read also

Behind the decision: why did Flick leave Hamza Abdelkarim out of Barcelona's first team?

Champions League statistics: Real Madrid the all-time kings of the comeback, with Barcelona runners-up

The attacking brilliance shows no sign of slowing either. Barcelona have now racked up 39 goals in their first 9 matches, the second best scoring return in the competition's history at this stage. Only Sevilla have bettered it, with 42 goals in the first 9 rounds of the 1940-1941 season.

Another record has fallen too. The Catalan side have equalled the best goal difference after the first 9 matches of a single Spanish league season, standing at 30 from 39 scored and 9 conceded. Real Madrid set the mark in 1987-1988, when they scored 32 and let in two.

Today's win leaves Barcelona top on 27 points, 5 clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Real Betis stay on 19 points, third in the La Liga table.


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