Al-Nassr have been forced into selling players this summer, one of them to their traditional rivals Al-Ahli, thanks to the financial restrictions the Roshn League have imposed on them.

The Roshn League's financial oversight committee has blocked Al-Nassr from making any signings this summer, with one exception: the Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa from Real Mallorca. The reason is the financial crisis engulfing the club.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" reveal that the league have approved a fresh move by Al-Nassr: renewing the contract of their Saudi winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb, which expired at the end of last season.

That approval comes with a catch. Al-Nassr must first offload their midfielder Ali Al-Hassan, a player Al-Fateh want to bring in.

Al-Fateh face their own hurdle. They can only sign Al-Nassr's midfielder by selling another player, the Saudi full-back Saeed Baatiyah, who Al-Ahli badly want.

Here's the twist. Baatiyah was one of Al-Nassr's own targets this summer, and he came close to joining in a swap deal that would have sent international goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi the other way to Al-Fateh. That one fell through.

Al-Nassr now find themselves cornered. They must accept losing out on Baatiyah and wave him through to Al-Ahli, so that Al-Fateh can sign Ali Al-Hassan, which in turn clears the way to renew Abdulrahman Ghareeb's contract.

Ghareeb, for his part, put pen to his new Al-Nassr deal long ago. He has simply been waiting on the financial oversight committee's approval, which is now within reach.