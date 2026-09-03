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FBL-KSA-NASSR-TAAWOUNAFP

Translated by

One of them in favour of Al-Ahli: the Saudi league forces Al-Nassr to lose two players

Transfers
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh
Al Ahli
Al Riyadh
A. Ghareeb
A. Al-Hassan
S. Baattia
Saudi Arabia

"Al-Alami" in a difficult position

Al-Nassr have been forced into selling players this summer, one of them to their traditional rivals Al-Ahli, thanks to the financial restrictions the Roshn League have imposed on them.

The Roshn League's financial oversight committee has blocked Al-Nassr from making any signings this summer, with one exception: the Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa from Real Mallorca. The reason is the financial crisis engulfing the club.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" reveal that the league have approved a fresh move by Al-Nassr: renewing the contract of their Saudi winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb, which expired at the end of last season.

That approval comes with a catch. Al-Nassr must first offload their midfielder Ali Al-Hassan, a player Al-Fateh want to bring in.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Al-Fateh face their own hurdle. They can only sign Al-Nassr's midfielder by selling another player, the Saudi full-back Saeed Baatiyah, who Al-Ahli badly want.

Here's the twist. Baatiyah was one of Al-Nassr's own targets this summer, and he came close to joining in a swap deal that would have sent international goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi the other way to Al-Fateh. That one fell through.

Al-Nassr now find themselves cornered. They must accept losing out on Baatiyah and wave him through to Al-Ahli, so that Al-Fateh can sign Ali Al-Hassan, which in turn clears the way to renew Abdulrahman Ghareeb's contract.

Ghareeb, for his part, put pen to his new Al-Nassr deal long ago. He has simply been waiting on the financial oversight committee's approval, which is now within reach.

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