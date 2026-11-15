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Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has paid a surprising compliment to Virgil van Dijk, his former player at FC Liverpool.

Asked what the DFB defenders could learn from Holland's top defender van Dijk before Monday's Nations League clash with the Netherlands in Berlin, Klopp replied at his press conference on Sunday: "His looks." He added: "One of the best-looking people I have ever seen. And he has a voice, he could sing baritone, too."

Klopp dodged the football question, but the journalist was happy with the answer. "That was a good answer," he replied. Klopp wasn't convinced. "I'm not sure, I'm not sure," he murmured. Klopp and van Dijjk had worked together at FC Liverpool between 2018 and 2024, winning the English league title in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019 among their many successes.

On Friday, Klopp surprised many by leaving Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck out of the defence for the full 90 minutes of the DFB team's 3:1 win in Serbia. Instead, the national coach picked Jonathan Tah and Malick Thiaw in central defence.

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"Centre-back is a position where I feel we are very, very well equipped," Klopp said. Borussia Dortmund's Waldemar Anton had also recently been called up alongside Thiaw, Tah and Schlotterbeck, but is now absent because of muscular problems. "You need certain character traits, physical attributes and footballing attributes," Klopp said of what matters to him in his centre-backs.

Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED Watch

Whether Schlotterbeck returns to the team against the Netherlands remains unclear, with Klopp refusing to reveal his line-up. "There will be different combinations from time to time in the future," he said, making clear that he does not yet have a settled central defensive pairing in mind.