In just under 30 days, the 2022 World Cup is set to kickoff in Qatar on 20th November.

When Qatar and Ecuador get the ball rolling at the Al Bayt stadium, it will mark a momentous occasion for the Middle-East nation and the Arab region as a whole.

Not only is the World Cup coming to the region for the first-time ever, it is also set to be a World Cup of innovation and uniqueness. And the expectations are, understandably, high. More so, since this will be the first truly global event in the post-Covid world with very less restrictions on fans.

The world is ready to celebrate the 2022 World Cup and Qatar have gone on overdrive to ensure everything is perfect for the fans, players, and other stakeholders. Judging by the demand for tickets, the anticipation for the tournament is sky-high. Approximately 1.2 million fans are expected to make the trip to Qatar.

And Qatar are determined to put up the show of their lives to make sure everyone everyone enjoys a special World Cup.

The compact winter World Cup

There have been concerns over the fact that the schedule of the World Cup deviated from the normal June-July window, due to the fact that weather could be extremely hot in Qatar. These concerns saw the World Cup shifted to November-December. While eyebrows were raised at first, it has actually been a blessing in disguise according to many including former players like David Beckham.

Getty Images

"I was lucky enough to play in three World Cups and I know that I went into each one of those World Cups playing probably 50 to 60 games in the season,” Beckham told Al Jazeera. “Players are coming into this World Cup after playing 25 games. So they will be arriving fresh and excited. Their energy is going to be at the top level, so I think what you’re going to see on the pitch is probably like no other World Cup.”

The freshness the players will experience during the World Cup does not just extend to the fact that the World Cup is being held in the middle of the season. With all the venues in Qatar located within an hour's distance of each other, extensive travel across the country is not required and teams can be based in one location.

And it benefits fans too, with the opportunity to watch multiple World Cup games in the same day.

Smallest territory to host World Cup since 1954

Interestingly, Qatar is set to be the smallest territory since Switzerland in 1954 to host a World Cup. The Middle-East nation has already proven its capabilities in hosting big-ticket events and the World Cup will be another feather in their cap.

“The world will see that medium and small sized nations are able to host global events with success,” the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, told the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month.

Most of the fans flying in to Qatar for the World Cup will be based in and around Doha.

Doha 'decking up'

The excitement for the World Cup is permeating throughout Qatar, with parts of Doha undergoing fast-paced development work to accommodate the fans expected to throng the city.

A FIFA Fan Festival is being set up in the Al Bidda area. It will be accessible for fans free of charge on every day of the tournament, from 19 November to 18 December.

Banners, posters and cut-outs heralding the arrival of World Cup have sprung up all over the city. Qatar are well and truly geared up for the 2022 World Cup.

Just 30 days to go!