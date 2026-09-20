Feyenoord swept FC Utrecht aside 5-0 on Sunday afternoon, but Kees Kwakman still felt one man was badly out of sync for the Rotterdam side.

By half-time, Feyenoord had all but wrapped it up at De Kuip. Anis Hadj Moussa struck twice and Nacho Ferri also got on the scoresheet, sending the home side in with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

After the break, though, Utrecht had a huge chance to pull one back. Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst only got half a touch on a low cross from the byline by Niklas Vesterlund, after which Dani de Wit suddenly had a big chance, but Tsuyoshi Watanabe just managed to throw himself in front of the shot.

Soon after, Ernst nearly landed Feyenoord in trouble again. From a not particularly convincing shot by De Wit, the goalkeeper spilled a dangerous rebound, leaving Yoann Cathline close to a Utrecht goal.

Watching on, Kwakman could hardly believe what he was seeing from the goalkeeper. "That Feyenoord goalkeeper, blimey... He sometimes makes easy balls look very difficult," the former footballer said in the ESPN studio.

For Kwakman, Ernst made far more of the save than he needed to, especially in that second moment. "Then you think: that was quite a tricky save. Whereas when you look at it, you think: surely you could have held that too."

In Kwakman's view, Feyenoord got away with it twice, although that did nothing to change the overall picture at De Kuip. "Feyenoord get away with it twice there without conceding, but that was it from Utrecht. That is simply far too little from them," said Kwakman, who pointed out that the visitors did not even have a single touch in the Rotterdam penalty area before half-time.