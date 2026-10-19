At five, Ander Herrera sat transfixed in front of the television as Real Zaragoza faced Arsenal at the Parc des Princes in Paris in May 1995. His beloved club, from a city of around 700,000 people in north-eastern Spain, had one of the biggest matches in their history that Wednesday evening. More than 30 years later, the future Spain international's memory of it still helps explain what Zaragoza mean to him.

The European Cup Winners' Cup final had brought Zaragoza to the French capital. Ander's father Pedro, a former Zaragoza player, was there as the club's technical director. His son watched from home, willing the team on as the score stayed at 1-1 and the match went to extra time.

A good half-hour later, Herrera was bracing himself for a penalty shootout. Then, in the 120th minute, Nayim got the ball.

About 40 metres from Arsenal's goal, the Zaragoza midfielder glanced up and thrashed the bouncing ball towards it. He had spotted goalkeeper David Seaman, a legend with an occasional slapstick moment in him, standing a fraction too far off his line. The ball arced high through the Paris night sky. Seaman scrambled back but could not get enough on it to stop it crossing the line. Nayim and his team-mates erupted, as did Zaragoza and the Herreras at home.

"Look at the difference between Real Zaragoza and Arsenal today – but in the past we competed with these giants," Herrera told the BBC a few weeks ago. Now 37, he has worn the Real Zaragoza shirt again since the summer after five years at Manchester United and three at Paris Saint-Germain, where he competed for the biggest titles alongside some of the world's best players. He does not take a penny from his hometown club. Herrera plays for free out of love for Zaragoza, who had fallen into Spain's third tier ahead of this season.

Why Ander Herrera plays for Real Zaragoza without a salary

"I don’t need a contract. I’ve had a very successful career and looked after my finances, so I can give myself this gift. Putting on this shirt ... for free, because I want to help the club, the team, the city," Herrera says of his decision. He wants to support the club where his roots lie at perhaps the most difficult point in its history.

Getty Images

With Zaragoza's finances in a fairly poor state, Herrera has waived his salary. "I owe this club and the people there a great deal. Without Real Zaragoza, I probably would never have become a professional," the central midfielder said recently in an interview with United legend Rio Ferdinand on Ferdinand's YouTube channel. He sees himself as a supporter as much as a player. "As fans, we have a responsibility in this situation to help the team," he says. "I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in football and, of course, financially. So I don’t need it. I wanted to play for free, to help for free," stresses Herrera, who once had contracts worth millions at United and PSG.

Zaragoza's third-tier status is a long way from the club Herrera grew up with while his father served as technical director from 1993 to 2012. Generally an established top-flight side in the 1990s and 2000s, Zaragoza sometimes competed near the top of LaLiga. They finished third and won the Copa del Rey in 1994, then lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup a year later. Further domestic cup triumphs followed in 2001 and 2004. In 2000, they finished a remarkable fourth in LaLiga, ahead of Real Madrid and just one point behind runners-up Barcelona.

Ander Herrera joined Real Zaragoza at 14

Growing up through those years, Herrera dreamed of playing for Zaragoza himself. He joined his favourite club's youth set-up at 14 and had no desire to move on. "I was one of the best players in Zaragoza’s academy and had the chance to go elsewhere. But I didn’t want to leave," Herrera told the BBC. Zaragoza's relegation from LaLiga in 2008 must have hurt, though it also improved his chances of reaching the first team.

Six months later, he made his senior debut. Herrera gradually became a regular and helped Zaragoza return immediately to the top flight. He settled in at the higher level, helped them avoid relegation twice and became a Spain under-21 international. At the 2011 European Under-21 Championship, he played a key role in their triumph. Alongside future stars David de Gea, Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara and Juan Mata, Herrera shone across his characteristic blend of defensive, central and attacking midfield roles. He scored the opener in a 2-0 final victory over a Switzerland side featuring Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri.

That summer, he left Zaragoza for Athletic Bilbao. Manchester United paid a €36 million transfer fee for him in 2014, and he made almost 200 appearances for the leading English club. Herrera moved on to PSG in 2019, spending three years alongside superstars including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Ander Herrera marvels at Lionel Messi: "It was crazy"

Asked by Rio Ferdinand which of those three he most enjoyed playing with, Herrera had no hesitation. "Leo, of course," he answered. "We’ll never see someone like him again. Not just in matches, in every single training session ... I could count how many times he lost the ball in training; it was always zero. In the rondo, he never had to go into the middle because he never made a mistake. It was crazy," Herrera recalled.

After Paris, Herrera made one romantic return when he rejoined Bilbao in 2022. As his career approached its final stages, he made another special move in early 2025, joining Boca Juniors. He had admired the leading Argentinian club since childhood, and that affection also grew out of his ties to Real Zaragoza.

His father Pedro brought numerous players from Argentina to Zaragoza as technical director, and Ander watched it happen. They included future Valencia star Kily Gonzalez, whom Pedro signed directly from Boca in 1996. "I asked my father why he brought in so many Argentinian players and he said: ‘They never let you down. When things get tough and go in the wrong direction, they always take responsibility and fight,’" Herrera told ESPN a few years ago, explaining his fondness for Argentinian football.

Why Ander Herrera also loves Boca Juniors

Boca had a particular pull. Whenever Pedro went on a scouting trip to Argentina, he had to call Ander from the legendary Bombonera so his son could hear the atmosphere, even if it was the middle of the night in Spain. Ander also stayed up to watch one Boca icon. "Sometimes I stayed up until two or three in the morning to watch Boca and Juan Roman Riquelme," Herrera says of the legendary playmaker. "I was amazed when he played. He lulls you into a false sense of security, seems to slow the game down. But then he suddenly picks up the pace and, before you know what’s happening, it’s already too late."

Getty Images

Herrera was popular with Boca fans from the outset. He spent a year and a half in Buenos Aires, making 29 competitive appearances and scoring one goal for the club closest to his heart outside Europe. Back at Zaragoza, the 15 years since his 2011 departure had brought a very different story.

Real stayed in the top flight for two more years but have not returned to LaLiga since relegation in 2013. A huge debt burden already weighed on Zaragoza during Herrera's time and financial difficulties became a defining feature of the club. On the pitch, they tried in vain to return to the top flight. Third-place finishes in 2018 and 2020 left them narrowly short of automatic promotion each time, and they failed to go up through the play-offs in either year.

Those finishes proved a last flicker of hope. After 2020, Zaragoza increasingly became an unremarkable mid-table second-tier side before reaching their lowest point last season. At the end of May, a 1-1 draw away to Las Palmas on the penultimate matchday confirmed their relegation to the third tier.

Real Zaragoza are still tenth in LaLiga's all-time table

"Fall of a giant," read the headline in Marca. Zaragoza have not played in the top flight since 2013, yet remain tenth in LaLiga's all-time table, in some cases well ahead of established clubs including Celta Vigo, Villarreal, Osasuna and Getafe.

Much of the fans' anger over the decline is directed at Jorge Mas. The American billionaire, who alongside his brother and David Beckham is also one of the owners of Messi's club Inter Miami, became involved with Zaragoza in 2022 and has since been majority owner and president. He has significantly reduced the debt burden, but the team have continued to decline under his leadership.

At Zaragoza's La Romareda stadium, third-tier football is now the reality. The ground is due to host matches at the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco and is currently being rebuilt. "It was so sad for all of us," Herrera says of the relegation. "Real Zaragoza belong in Europe, should be competing for trophies, playing against the biggest clubs in Spain and Europe."

Promotion hopes with Ander Herrera: Real Zaragoza have made a strong start in the third tier

Herrera returned to Zaragoza to great excitement in mid-July, signing for a year. At the end of August, he wore the club's shirt for the first time in more than 15 years and captained the team in the season opener. Zaragoza lost 2-0 away to Gimnastic de Tarragona but took an impressive 17 points from their next seven games. Injury problems kept Herrera on the sidelines for a month, limiting him to three of those matches. He returned in Sunday's 0-0 draw in Murcia, coming on with just over 20 minutes left.

After eight matches, Zaragoza sit second, level on points with leaders Villarreal B. They have made that start both with and without Herrera. "From the first day, I never wanted to talk too much about the past," he says. "We’ve talked too much about what we did wrong. What’s happened in recent years, all those negative things, weighs heavily on us. Let’s stop complaining about the past and shape the future instead," stresses the veteran. He hopes young Zaragoza fans will get evenings like the one he experienced at home in front of the television in May 1995.