Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"Once in 94 years": Real Madrid deny Barcelona a rare historic event in the Clasico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

The Royal club won 2/1

Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona yesterday, Sunday, denied the Catalan side a rare event in the history of Clasico matches.

Los Blancos won 2-1 at the Camp Nou in the La Liga Clasico.

The two sides went into the game dead level in their head-to-head record, each having won 106 matches, with 52 drawn.

Victory for Barcelona would have taken them ahead in the overall head-to-head, something that had happened only once since 1932.

Back in March 2019, Barcelona beat Real Madrid to move onto 96 wins against 95 for their rivals.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google