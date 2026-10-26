"Once in 94 years": Real Madrid deny Barcelona a rare historic event in the Clasico

Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona yesterday, Sunday, denied the Catalan side a rare event in the history of Clasico matches.

Los Blancos won 2-1 at the Camp Nou in the La Liga Clasico.

The two sides went into the game dead level in their head-to-head record, each having won 106 matches, with 52 drawn.

Victory for Barcelona would have taken them ahead in the overall head-to-head, something that had happened only once since 1932.

Back in March 2019, Barcelona beat Real Madrid to move onto 96 wins against 95 for their rivals.