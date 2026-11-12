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Borussia Dortmund cast aside Felix Passlack, and he failed to make the breakthrough at VfL Bochum. Now 28, he is a captain in Scotland, where the highs and lows have come thick and fast.

At Hibs, even the results of other clubs can stir emotions. Last season's final weeks proved it.

On the penultimate matchday of the Scottish Premiership championship round, Edinburgh club Hibernian FC won 2-1 away to the Glasgow Rangers. Substitute Dane Scarlett struck the winner in the 89th minute from a Felix Passlack assist.

Those three points, coupled with a simultaneous defeat for direct rivals FC Motherwell, gave Hibs a final-day showdown for a place in Europe. Hibernian lost 1-0 at home, finished fifth and missed out.

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Celtic, meanwhile, beat Hibs' city rivals Hearts of Midlothian, who had spent the entire season on the verge of becoming the first champions since 1985 not called Celtic or Rangers. With the league title secured, Celtic travelled to Hampden Park a week later and beat Dunfermline Athletic in the cup final. That result sent Hibs into Europe after all, giving them a place in a European competition for two consecutive seasons for the first time in 50 years.

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Felix Passlack moved from VfL Bochum to Hibernian in Scotland

Passlack found himself at the heart of those twists, with more to come. On deadline day of the last winter transfer window, the full-back moved from VfL Bochum to Scotland. Hibernian paid €200,000 for him, even though his contract was due to expire in the summer.

For two and a half seasons, Passlack played at Castroper Straße. A regular starter for much of that time, he barely featured after relegation to the 2. Bundesliga in 2025. Hibernian showed interest early, and Passlack, who won the gold U17 Fritz Walter Medal in 2015, spent last Christmas in Edinburgh to get a feel for a move.

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Bochum still needed a replacement before he could leave. Passlack, who had previously spent loan spells abroad at Norwich City and Fortuna Sittard, waited until the last moment before the club found one in Oliver Olsen from Danish top-flight club Randers FC. "I was waiting from 1 January and thinking: come on, sign someone, sign someone! It was a bit frustrating," he said later.

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Felix Passlack named Hibernian captain after eight months

One training session was enough for Passlack to make the starting line-up shortly after signing a contract until 2029. Less than three weeks later, he scored his first goal in a stunning 2-1 win at Celtic Park.

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As a right midfielder, Passlack started all 13 of his appearances last season and became a fixture in the XI. "The fact that I played out wide as a young player helps me. A great deal, in fact. That's exactly what the coach wants to see: for us to always be in the penalty area, always ready at the far post," he said.

Eight months after his arrival, Passlack's standing has grown further: he is now the team's captain. Team-mate Jamie McGrath was astonished: "It does look strange seeing him with the captain's armband. Felix is held in very high regard by everyone, he's a really great guy and very approachable. He's the heart of the team."

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Hibernian came close to a historic European success

David Gray's side came through two rounds of Conference League qualifying before drawing 0-0 away to KAA Gent. They then hosted the Belgians at Easter Road, knowing a win would take Hibs into the group stage of a European competition for the first time in the club's history.

After falling 1-0 behind, Hibs turned the match around, with Passlack making it 2-1 in the 77th minute. Gent struck in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 3-2. Hibernian were devastated.

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Three defeats in their next four league matches cost Gray his job. Hibernian appointed Marink Reedijk, 35, who had previously won promotion to the top flight with SK Beveren after five years. They had secured that promotion by the end of February, taking 66 points from a possible 72.

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Felix Passlack and Hibernian go viral over club anthem

Within days of taking charge, Reedijk took the armband from Martin Boyle and made Passlack captain for the first time in his career. "Felix is a role model for me. He runs a thousand miles, gives his best and leaves everything on the pitch. That's exactly what we need at the moment. He not only leads by example but also speaks his mind and has enough experience to know what is required," Reedijk said.

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The Dutch coach could not carry his impressive run into Scotland. Hibs lost their first three matches under Reedijk, each by a single goal, and fell to the bottom of the table.

Days after that low, Hibernian beat Hearts 2-1 at Tynecastle Park in the semi-final of the League Cup, the country's second cup competition. Fans and players celebrated victory over their great city rivals by singing the traditional club anthem, "Sunshine on Leith" by The Proclaimers, together. Clips spread across social media the next day.

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Felix Passlack and Hibernian have a chance of their first title since 2016

Passlack, who has started 19 of his 21 matches so far this season, was overwhelmed. "I really like it here. I like the city, the club, the people are great. It was really easy to settle into the team. For me, it's a privilege to wear the captain's armband. I wear it with pride," he said.

A draw and a 4-0 win in Aberdeen, where Passlack came off early with a knock, have given Hibs a little breathing space. They have climbed to tenth in the 12-team league. Five league matches remain after the international break before the cup final against Rangers, just six days after the sides meet in the Premiership.

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Against Rangers, Passlack has enjoyed success. Hibs won 2-1 away at Ibrox Stadium in August and also won there by the same score the previous May. The full-back has ten goal involvements in 34 competitive appearances for Hibernian, with four goals and six assists.

At Hampden Park, Hibs have a chance to win their first title since 2016. Back then, they won the Scottish Cup after a 114-year wait. Their opponents in the final were the Glasgow Rangers, and former coach Gray scored the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

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Felix Passlack: his professional career at a glance