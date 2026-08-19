On video: Zizo narrows the gap for Egypt's Al-Ahly against Barcelona

Ahmed Sayed Zizo pulled one back for Egypt's Al Ahly against hosts Barcelona in the 51st minute, cutting the Catalans' lead to 2-1.

His time on the pitch didn't last long. Zizo limped off injured minutes after his goal, and Karim Fouad joined him, prompting Moroccan coach Hossein Amotta to bring on Mohamed Magdy Afsha and Karim El-Debis.

The two sides met this Wednesday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy, the friendly Barcelona stage every year before the new season begins.

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Hamza Abdel Karim had put Barcelona ahead in the 30th minute, a special goal against his former side Al Ahly, before Raphinha doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 45th to send the Catalans in 2-0 up at the break.

The 18-year-old Egyptian international refused to celebrate against Al Ahly. He placed his hands under his head as a gesture of apology to the Red Castle faithful.

Facing his former club carried real weight for Abdel Karim, who made his move to Barcelona permanent after joining on loan in the second half of last season.

The Catalans triggered the buy clause in the young player's loan deal in June 2026, tying him down on a fresh contract until the summer of 2029.

Turning heads throughout pre-season, the Egyptian forward scored in the 5-2 win over Switzerland's Basel and netted twice in the 2-2 draw with England's Birmingham City.

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