Zamalek, the reigning Egyptian Premier League champions, moved provisionally to the top of the table after a hard-fought win over newly promoted Abu Qir Fertilizers.

The White team beat their guests 2-0 at Cairo Stadium on Tuesday evening in the fourth round, despite the Premier League newcomers threatening their goal more than once. Abu Qir had the edge in possession (53%) and in shots (13 to 8).

Mohamed Ismail broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, lashing a rocket volley into the empty net after goalkeeper Mahmoud Abdel Rahim "Genesh" came out to challenge Morocco's Mahmoud Bentayg.

The biggest scare arrived in the 69th minute. Oday Dabbagh tried to turn a cross from Omar Gaber into the net, only for Mohamed Debash to clear the ball off the line with a remarkable piece of defending.

Three minutes before the end of normal time, substitute Ahmed Sherif sealed the points. He drifted into the penalty area unnoticed and lifted the ball over Genesh.

The win took Zamalek to 10 points and provisionally top of the pile, pending the rest of the fourth-round results.

Their lead over Pyramids, Al-Ahly and Ceramica Cleopatra stands at a single point, though both the Sky Blues and the Reds have played only three matches.

It is Zamalek's third win of the season, following victories over Al-Bank Al-Ahly and Suez Petrojet. Their only slip came in a draw against Al-Ittihad Al-Sakandary on the opening day.

Abu Qir Fertilizers, meanwhile, stay frozen on 3 points in 15th place after a third defeat in a row.

Zamalek visit Ghazl El Mahalla on 16 September in the fifth round. Before that, they face Djibouti's Port on Saturday in the second leg of the African Champions League preliminary round.

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