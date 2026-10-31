Bayern Munich suffered a double blow during their home clash with Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, in the eighth round of the Bundesliga.

Moroccan star Ismaël Saibari limped off in the 29th minute after a collision with Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, with Nathaniel Brown coming on in his place.

Barely two minutes later, Serge Gnabry followed him down the tunnel in pain. Josip Stanišić came on to replace the German forward in the 31st minute.

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The nature and severity of both injuries remain unclear, with the pair set to undergo medical examinations that will determine how long they face on the sidelines.

These setbacks could hardly have come at a worse time. Bayern are already without several players through injury, chief among them Luis Díaz and Jamal Musiala, and the Bavarian giants now prepare for a crucial trip to Atlético Madrid next Tuesday in the fourth round of the Champions League.

Even so, Bayern Munich went into the break ahead in Der Klassiker. Right-back Konrad Laimer struck in the 38th minute to give them the lead.