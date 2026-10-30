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Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

On video: Valverde shocks Real Madrid fans: I have not recovered from my Clásico injury

F. Valverde
Real Madrid
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Uruguay
Spain

Not ready for the Racing match

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Fede Valverde, the Real Madrid captain, has cast doubt over his participation with Los Blancos in next Sunday's clash against Racing Santander, after admitting himself that he has not fully recovered from the injury he sustained in the Clasico against Barcelona.

The Uruguayan remains absent from group training at Valdebebas, where he continues his own rehabilitation programme. That leaves the decision over his involvement hanging until the final moments.

Cameras from the famous Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" captured the decisive shot. Valverde stopped to sign autographs for fans before leaving the training ground, answering with striking candour when asked about his condition: "I'm not 100% ready yet.. I'm trying."

Those remarks only added to the uncertainty. Asked about the medical diagnosis and what the club's doctors had told him, he declined to reveal the details, saying only: "I don't know if I can disclose that, they should say it themselves." It was a clear sign that the injury is still under careful medical assessment.

Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

His brief chat did not lack an emotional touch. Quizzed on his relationship with Jose Mourinho, he replied with a smile: "Very good, unbelievable, I'm enjoying it." The player's morale clearly remains high despite his physical struggles.

All of this leaves Real Madrid's coaching staff in a genuine predicament. The team lean heavily on Valverde at right-back during the big games, and his injury has landed in the middle of a packed schedule of decisive fixtures.

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