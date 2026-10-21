Harry Kane fired Bayern Munich ahead against Arsenal on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena, in the third round of the UEFA Champions League.

The England international won a penalty in the 60th minute when his goalbound shot struck the hand of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

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Kane made no mistake from the spot a minute later, lashing the ball into the top corner to David Raya's right to put the Bavarian giants 2-1 up.

Arsenal had struck first in the 25th minute. Eberechi Eze latched onto a long ball down the left from Martin Ødegaard, bore down on Manuel Neuer one-on-one and slotted home.

Bayern needed just 10 minutes to hit back. Kane threaded a pinpoint pass to Alphonso Davies, deployed as a winger on the night, and the Canadian steered the ball into the net with his right foot in the 35th minute.

The Bavarians arrived with 4 points from a win over Norway's Bodø/Glimt and a draw with fellow German side Viking, while Arsenal had won their opening two UEFA Champions League games against Italy's Napoli and France's Lille.



