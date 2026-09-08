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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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On video: Tarek Diab calls for a change of Al-Ahly's coach between the two halves of the Al-Qadisiyah match!

M. Pusic
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia

The Dutch coach faces strong criticism

Tunisian analyst Tarek Dhiab, pundit for the "Thmanyah" channels that broadcast the Saudi Roshn League, has called for Al-Ahli to sack Dutch manager Marino Pusic between the two halves of the match against Al-Qadsiah.

Al-Ahli travelled to Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

By half-time, Al-Qadsiah led Al-Ahli three goals to nil. It was only the fourth time "the Elegant" had suffered such a scoreline in the history of their Saudi Roshn League appearances.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH

Asked what change might help Al-Ahli mount a second-half comeback, Dhiab said sarcastically: "Changing the coach, that is the best thing that could happen between the two halves, for (Pusic) to stay in the dressing rooms and the players to play without a coach".

The Tunisian analyst then tore into the Dutchman, saying: "Poor Al-Ahli, they were not present in the first half, and Al-Qadsiah completely dominated the match".

Pusic has been in charge of Al-Ahli since the start of the current season, succeeding German coach Matthias Jaissle, who left to take over at Newcastle United. Before the Al-Qadsiah match, he had lost 2 of his first 5 games in the Roshn League.

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