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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

On video: Salah begins his journey with Trabzon with an early stumble

Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor
Kasimpasa
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

Trabzonspor kicked off their Turkish Süper Lig campaign on Saturday evening with a 1-1 draw away at Kasımpaşa.

Saviolo broke the deadlock for Trabzonspor in the 43rd minute, a superb strike arrowing into the back of the hosts' net.

Kasımpaşa hit back from the penalty spot. Adrian Bieńdziak stepped up and converted in the 55th minute.

The match marked the first appearance of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah for his new club, following his move to Trabzonspor this summer.

Named among the substitutes, Salah came on in the 58th minute to replace teammate Methan Memaroğlu.

Europa League Qualification
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Super Lig
Corum FK crest
Corum FK
COB
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS

He made an immediate impact, nearly teeing up a goal with a dangerous cross in the 70th minute.

Seven minutes later, the Egyptian had a clear sight of goal, unleashing a powerful shot that flashed just wide of the post.

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