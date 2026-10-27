Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ahli v Al Duhail: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
Translated by

On video: Riyad Mahrez revives memories of Al-Ahli magic with a brace against Al-Hilal

Match
Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal
Al-Shamal
Al Hilal
AFC Champions League Elite
R. Mahrez
Al Ahli
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Algeria

The Algerian star continues to shine

Riyad Mahrez revived some magical memories against Al-Hilal. The Algeria and Al-Gharafa winger tormented his old rivals in the AFC Champions League Elite, just as he used to with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal travelled to Al-Gharafa on Tuesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, in the third round of the league stage of the Asian tournament.

Mahrez teed up Al-Gharafa's second in the 48th minute. He whipped in a low cross and compatriot Baghdad Bounedjah turned it past goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

He wasn't done there. From a free kick, the Algerian star floated a cross onto the head of Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, who nodded it into Al-Hilal's net in the 54th minute.

It was the second time Mahrez has set up two goals against Al-Hilal. The first came with Al-Ahli in September of last year, when the sides drew 3-3 in the third round of the Roshn League.

That assist took his tally to six against Al-Hilal, in his tenth meeting with them across all competitions since joining Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google