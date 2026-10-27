Riyad Mahrez revived some magical memories against Al-Hilal. The Algeria and Al-Gharafa winger tormented his old rivals in the AFC Champions League Elite, just as he used to with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal travelled to Al-Gharafa on Tuesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, in the third round of the league stage of the Asian tournament.

Mahrez teed up Al-Gharafa's second in the 48th minute. He whipped in a low cross and compatriot Baghdad Bounedjah turned it past goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

He wasn't done there. From a free kick, the Algerian star floated a cross onto the head of Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, who nodded it into Al-Hilal's net in the 54th minute.

It was the second time Mahrez has set up two goals against Al-Hilal. The first came with Al-Ahli in September of last year, when the sides drew 3-3 in the third round of the Roshn League.

That assist took his tally to six against Al-Hilal, in his tenth meeting with them across all competitions since joining Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023.