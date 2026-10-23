Lionel Messi stood where no footballer had stood before. He collected the Princess of Asturias Award for Sport this Friday at the historic Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, the first footballer to win the prestigious prize individually.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia presided over a majestic ceremony alongside Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, with Queen Sofía also in attendance. Together they honoured a career that burst through the boundaries of the pitch to become a global symbol.

The official statement from the jury explained that Messi earned the award "in recognition of his sporting career, his solidarity, and his earning of the world's respect through his humility".

Read out in the theatre, the jury's full reasoning went further: "For being the most decorated player in the history of football, for his exceptional sporting career and extraordinary talent, for his continued charitable efforts in promoting access to education and healthcare for the most deprived children, and because he has earned everyone's respect and admiration thanks to his perseverance, humility and commitment to the team, the jury has agreed to award the prize to Lionel Messi".

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Princess Leonor: he turned the exceptional into routine

Princess Leonor delivered the most moving moment of the night. She hailed "Messi's unique career" and reached for a description of the Argentine from a former Sporting Lisbon player, words that became the headline of this historic evening: "He turned the exceptional into routine, analysing the course of the match and making the most effective decisions in fractions of a second, favouring the interests of the team over his personal interests".

His human side was not overlooked. The jury praised Messi's story of overcoming hardship, from the growth problems of his childhood to the perseverance, humility and commitment to teamwork that made him a global role model in sport.









Off the pitch: another face of the legend

Away from the pitch, Messi has served as a UNICEF ambassador since 2010 and runs the Leo Messi Foundation, which promotes access to education and healthcare for children in need. That charitable work, according to the Princess of Asturias Foundation, completes the picture of an athlete whose influence transcends his goals and titles.

He shared the spotlight with an elite group of global figures from culture, science and society. Rock legend Patti Smith won the Arts Award and surprised everyone with a song during her speech, while Julian Barnes won the Literature Award, Christina Koch the Concord Award, and Timothy Garton Ash the Social Sciences Award.

Other honours went to Studio Ghibli in the Communications and Humanities category, scientists David Klenerman, Shankar Balasubramanian and Pascal Mayer in the Scientific and Technical Research category, and the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in the International Cooperation category.



