Liverpool claimed a thrilling 6-3 win away at LASK of Austria in the match that brought them together this Wednesday evening at the Raiffeisen Arena, in the second round of the preliminary stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Opta reckon it was the third youngest line-up Liverpool have ever fielded in Europe, at an average age of 24 years and 186 days. They turned LASK's night into a nightmare before the whole thing descended into footballing madness.

First half: a red flood

Liverpool never let their hosts breathe. It started in the 22nd minute when Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo rose to meet a precise cross from Kostas Tsimikas, opening his account in a Liverpool shirt with an unstoppable header.

Two minutes later, Frenchman Bradley Barcola struck in the 24th, pouncing on a pass from Luis Comas for his first goal.

Before LASK could recover, Comas himself turned from provider to scorer in the 27th minute, finishing off a Jeremie Frimpong pass for the third.

The first 45 minutes ended on a high in the 37th minute. Barcola collected a brilliant pass from Florian Wirtz to complete his brace and his side's fourth, closing out a historic half with four unanswered goals.

Second half: footballing madness

The script flipped after the break. Liverpool kept striking in the 51st minute through Jeremie Frimpong, after a second cross from the outstanding Tsimikas, to make it 5-0.

Everyone thought it was done. LASK refused to surrender, and Robert Ljubicic reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute after a pass from Ivan Debangou.

Man of the match Bradley Barcola answered ruthlessly in the 66th minute, taking a Frimpong pass to score his third, a historic hat-trick in his first European match, for 6-1.

Then came the Austrian uprising. Substitute Florian Flecker scored twice in quick succession in the 74th and 78th minutes, both set up by the same provider, Debangou, cutting the gap to 6-3 and leaving Liverpool under pressure until the final whistle.







