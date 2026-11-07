Paris Saint-Germain made it 11 wins in a row across all competitions, seeing off visitors Troyes 1-0 on Saturday evening at the Parc des Princes in the French league's 10th round.

The victory lifted the title holders to 23 points at the summit. Troyes stayed stuck on 8, down in 16th.

Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi settled it on 39 minutes, heading home a cross from teammate Senny Mayulu.

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Paris nearly struck early. Mayulu rattled the right post in the fifth minute, and Désiré Doué then blazed another chance over the bar.

Troyes pushed back and almost levelled through Renaud Ripart on 28 minutes, only for the Paris keeper to beat away his header.

The hosts never got out of second gear after that, controlling the game comfortably with the job already done.

PSG arrived off the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Spain's Villarreal in the Champions League, a competition the French side also top.

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi sat out the Troyes clash, with Luis Enrique's staff choosing to rest him ahead of the international break.