Southampton won the South Coast derby 1-0, and the final whistle sparked a major security operation outside St Mary's Stadium. Barriers came down, fans clashed, and riot police and mounted officers moved in. The scenes recalled the darkest days of English football hooliganism.

Trouble flared once the game between the traditional rivals had finished, with groups of supporters from both sides trading insults and hostile chants before trying to reach each other.

Hampshire Police confirmed, according to "The Sun", that supporters vandalised and tore out the dividing barriers in an attempt to get at one another. Police and stewards stopped a direct confrontation and brought the situation under control.

Riot units and mounted officers were then deployed to disperse the angry crowds gathered outside the ground.

One officer injured and four arrests

A police officer suffered a minor injury and received the necessary treatment. Police made four arrests.

Their statement broke the arrests down as follows:

Before the match: two young men, aged 20 from Southampton and 18 from Ringwood, held on suspicion of possessing banned flares.

After the match: a 38-year-old man from Southampton, held on suspicion of obstructing traffic on the motorway as the Portsmouth supporters' coaches were leaving.

Away from the match: a fourth man arrested during a police patrol in Hoglands Park, on suspicion of possessing stolen drinks. Officers also detained a 50-year-old man found in possession of an iron tool, arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.





Clarification from the police

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Dodds, who commanded the security operation, played down the severity of events and called the operation "extremely successful" despite some problems.

Dodds said: "We saw close to 30,000 supporters arrive at the match and return from it safely. Unfortunately, a small number of supporters tried to take the opportunity to cause disorder, but our field teams, supported by the club's stewards, were able to act decisively and take control of the situation."

He added: "I would like to thank the professionalism of our officers and staff, who worked side by side with both clubs to ensure this was another safe match for everyone. Unfortunately, the actions of that small group caused a delay to the departure of the away side's coaches, but I am pleased that there were no serious injuries."

Extensive investigation using drones

Hampshire Police confirmed through a spokesperson that investigations continue, and that investigators will trawl through all footage to identify everyone involved.

The spokesperson said: "Investigators will now review all available footage, including body-worn camera footage, videos filmed by evidence-gathering teams, CCTV and drones."

Tensions had also peaked inside the stadium in the 53rd minute of a match the spokesperson described as "chaotic", before the disorder shifted from the pitch to outside the ground after the final whistle.







