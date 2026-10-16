Zamalek stole a precious win in Kigali with the clock running down, beating hosts Rwanda Army 1-0 through an 89th-minute strike in the first leg of the CAF Champions League round of 32. One foot is already in the group stage.

A frustrating goalless draw looked certain. Then it wasn't, and two men took the credit: goalkeeper El Mahdy Soliman, who kept the clean sheet, and substitute Nasser Mansi, who refused to leave Rwanda empty-handed.

A blank first half: chances galore and strange profligacy

Both sides came flying out. Rwanda Army wasted the first opening in the seventh minute, Zamalek hit straight back and Oday Dabbagh squandered a one-on-one on 10 minutes, then Shikabala passed up another clear sight of goal on 14.

As the half wore on, the Rwandan threat grew, and El Mahdy Soliman became Zamalek's first hero. He brilliantly turned away a powerful shot on 26 minutes, then blocked a one-on-one on 33.

Omar Gaber tried to crack the code with a shot on 41 minutes that the Rwandan defence cleared. Goalless at the break.





A crazy second half: a goal ruled out and an empty net missed

The Rwandan pressure carried on after the restart. Their striker fired over the bar on 51 minutes, and then came the moment that had the home crowd up on their feet, Army putting the ball in the net on 53 only for the referee to rule it out for offside.

Zamalek's coaching staff acted on 57 minutes with a double change, hauling off Abdallah El Said and Hossam Ashraf for Mahmoud Gehad and Eissa to inject life into the attack. Fotouh nearly stole the lead on 59, but wasted another chance.

Army turned the screw again on 74 minutes. Five minutes later came the biggest chance of the night: El Mahdy Soliman rushed off his line, got it wrong, and the Army striker found himself completely clear in front of an empty Zamalek goal. He dragged his shot bizarrely wide. A goal that cannot be missed, missed, and Zamalek had the kiss of life.





Mansi has his say

Everyone in the ground was settling for a draw. Then the Whites punished them. A well-worked attack on 89 minutes ended with substitute Nasser Mansi popping up for the late winner, silencing Kigali and turning a frustrating stalemate into a precious away victory.

That result leaves Zamalek a foot and a half in the group stage, with a draw by any score in the return leg in Cairo enough to see them through. Rwanda Army now need to win by two.











