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Mohamed Mansi

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On video: Morocco snatch a last-gasp win over Algeria at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco U17
Algeria
Morocco
Algeria

Morocco snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over Algeria on Thursday evening in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, currently being held in Morocco.

The game looked to be drifting towards a goalless draw. Then, in the 84th minute, Sanaa Messoudi struck to hand the hosts all three points.

Victory took Morocco to 6 points at the top of Group A. Algeria stay on 3 points in second place.

Sitting above Senegal on goal difference, Algeria hold third spot at bay, with Kenya rooted to the bottom of Group A on no points.

Morocco had launched their campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Kenya, while Algeria saw off Senegal 2-0.

The Moroccans go into this tournament as runners-up from the last edition, when they lost 3-2 to Nigeria in the final.

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