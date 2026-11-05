On video: Juventus escape with a hard-fought European win in the Netherlands

Juventus ground out a hard-fought win over Dutch hosts AZ Alkmaar (2-1) on Thursday evening at the AFAS Stadium, in the fourth round of the Europa League league phase.

The victory lifted Juventus to 10 points and fifth place in the Europa League standings. Alkmaar stayed frozen on six, down in 14th.

Teun Koopmeiners broke the deadlock in the 19th minute. He latched onto an excellent ground pass from Randal Kolo Muani and drilled the ball into the net with his left foot.

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The Italians kept the pressure on, and Kolo Muani doubled the lead in the 37th minute. He pounced on an Alkmaar defensive error and curled his left foot into the far corner.

After the restart, Alkmaar threw bodies forward in search of a way back, but Juventus held firm with a resolute defensive display.

Mees Meerdink pulled one back for Alkmaar in the 88th minute. The hosts almost levelled two minutes later, only for the referee to rule the goal out for offside.

Alkmaar piled on the pressure in the closing minutes. It rattled Italian coach Luciano Spalletti, who looked agitated with several of his players before and after the final whistle, as Juventus held on to win 2-1.