On video: Italy with whoever showed up, the Azzurri devour Zidane's roosters at the San Siro

Italy succeeded in turning their deficit against visitors France into a 3-1 victory on Thursday evening at the San Siro stadium in Milan, in the fifth round of the group stage of League A in the UEFA Nations League.
The result sent the Azzurri top of Group One on 10 points, ahead of France on goal difference and the head-to-head record. Belgium sit third with 9 points and Turkey prop up the table without a single point.
France could hardly have started better. Michael Olise struck in the tenth minute, pouncing on a glaring error from Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as he tried to play out from the back.
Donnarumma's pass went astray and dropped to Olise, who seized his chance brilliantly, skipping past Alessandro Bastoni before firing into the net to hand his country the lead.
Italy refused to buckle. Despite France's considerable grip on the first half, Francesco Pio Esposito levelled in the 26th minute after a decisive pass from Nicolo Cambiaghi.
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After the restart, the hosts kept pushing for a goal to edge ahead, but France reasserted their control and wasted several openings. Donnarumma stood firm, beating away powerful efforts from Rayan Cherki and Adrien Rabiot.
Italy came close to the lead from the spot, only for Sebastiano Esposito to blaze his penalty over the bar in the 60th minute.
The breakthrough arrived moments later. Davide Frattesi struck in the 63rd minute after a pass from Federico Dimarco, swinging the result in favour of the Azzurri amid wild celebrations at the San Siro.
In front now, Italy took over. They kept streaming forward and won a second penalty, this time converted by Pio Esposito in the 75th minute for the hosts' third and his second of the night, making amends for his brother Sebastiano's earlier miss.
France chased the game after Italy's third but could not break through a resolute Azzurri midfield and defence. The hosts ran out thrilling 3-1 winners over the side coached by Zinedine Zidane.
The first leg between the two teams had ended 1-1. Olise put France ahead with a magnificent free-kick, before Alessandro Bastoni equalised for Italy.
Today's win leaves Italy sitting pretty heading into their final group game away to Belgium. A draw will be enough to send them into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.
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Professional Summary
A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.