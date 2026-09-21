Two possible red cards, for Cristian Romero and Kang-in Lee, were not the only incidents Real Madrid felt had gone against them in the derby against Atletico Madrid.

Marca reported: "In the second half, a shot from Mbappe struck the hands of Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill inside his own penalty area."

Nobody noticed it during the broadcast. Then, on Monday morning, social media dragged it back into the spotlight.

Real Madrid's fans now have fresh ammunition. They had already objected to the decisions of referee Ortiz Arias, whose appointment stunned the Whites given his lack of experience handling matches of this magnitude.

Mbappe tried to shoot from the left side of Real Madrid's attack. The ball travelled towards Pubill, who had his hands behind his body. At the last moment he brought them in front of him, and the ball struck his hand directly on its way through.

It all happened so fast that television showed no replay during the match. Several accounts on social media then published a side angle of the incident, highlighting a "hidden" penalty that hands Real Madrid's fans yet another grievance over the controversial refereeing during the derby.

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