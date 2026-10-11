On video: Ezzalzouli leads Betis past Real Madrid in the La Liga table

Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli was on the scoresheet as Real Betis thumped Osasuna 5-2 at La Cartuja in Seville on Sunday, in the eighth round of the Spanish league.

The win lifts Betis up to third on 19 points, leapfrogging Real Madrid. Los Blancos, on 18, slip to fourth.

Ezzalzouli made it 2-0 in the 31st minute. Juan "Cucho" Hernandez slipped him in behind, and the Moroccan went one-on-one with Aitor Fernandez before finishing expertly.

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Handed a start by Manuel Pellegrini, Ezzalzouli lasted until the 90+2 minute before making way for youngster Jose Antonio Morante. The substitute needed four minutes to find the fifth, teed up by Hector Bellerin in the 90+6.

Isco had got the ball rolling from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, with Ezzalzouli following him in on 31. The Andalusians struck again at the start of the second half, Osasuna striker Ante Budimir turning the ball into his own net.

Then came the wobble. Budimir pulled one back for the visitors, Raul Garcia added a second minutes later, and suddenly it was 3-2.

Isco settled it. His second of the afternoon restored the two-goal cushion in the 67th minute, and Morante made it five in stoppage time.



