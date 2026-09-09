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Paris Saint-Germain v SK Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

On video: Dembele joins France's greats in the Champions League, and breaks Trezeguet's record

O. Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
Slovan Bratislava
Champions League
France
Slovakia

Dembélé makes history

French star Ousmane Dembélé fired Paris Saint-Germain in front against Slovan Bratislava with the opening goal of their Champions League title defence.

He struck in the 16th minute at the Parc des Princes. Nuno Mendes rattled the post and Dembélé followed in, tapping home to hand the holders a flying start on a Champions League night.

The Frenchman doubled the lead in the 23rd minute, taking his Champions League tally to 30 goals. That strike moved him past Juventus and France legend David Trezeguet and into sixth place on the list of the greatest French scorers in the competition's history.

Such numbers underline the exceptional season Dembélé is enjoying with Paris. The hero of Champions League nights, as the fans call him, is back early, dragging the side into their title defence with a goal from their number one man.

1. Liga
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
Zilina crest
Zilina
ZIL
Ligue 1
Brest crest
Brest
B29
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

Ranking of the best French scorers in Champions League history:

Karim Benzema: 90 goals

Kylian Mbappé: 71 goals

Thierry Henry: 50 goals

Antoine Griezmann: 44 goals

Ousmane Dembélé: 30 goals

David Trezeguet: 29 goals

One more goal and Dembélé breaks his tie with Trezeguet to claim fifth place outright, closing in on the greats led by Benzema and Mbappé.

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