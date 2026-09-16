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AC Milan v SL Benfica - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

On video: Benfica stun Milan with a brace at the San Siro, igniting the Rossoneri's European crisis

AC Milan
AC Milan vs Benfica
Benfica
Europa League
Anderlecht vs Lyon
Anderlecht
Lyon
Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje
Bayer Leverkusen
NK Celje
Dinamo Zagreb
Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague
Ararat Armenia
Sparta Prague
Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo
Omonia Nicosia
Celta Vigo
Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar
Sunderland
AZ Alkmaar
Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok
Olympiacos
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Sturm Graz vs Rennes
Sturm Graz
Rennes
Italy
Portugal
Belgium
France
Germany
Slovenia
Croatia
Romania
Armenia
Czechia
Cyprus
Spain
England
Netherlands
Greece
Poland
Austria

A painful defeat

AC Milan slumped to a shock home defeat against Portuguese visitors Benfica, going down 2-0 on Wednesday evening in the Europa League to the dismay of the Rossoneri faithful.

Benfica settle it early

The Portuguese side came out with real intent and caught the hosts cold. Dodi Lukebakio opened the scoring in the 16th minute, drilling home after a slick move that Milan's defence failed to handle.

Milan pushed for a way back before the break, but they never truly threatened. The visitors went in a goal to the good at half-time.

Benfica landed the knockout blow after the restart. Jakub Kaminski doubled the lead in the 54th minute, leaving the Rossoneri with a mountain to climb.

Milan threw bodies forward from the 58th minute in search of a lifeline, yet Benfica's disciplined defence and their goalkeeper stood firm. The Portuguese held on for a clean sheet until the final whistle.

This is a painful defeat that muddies Milan's calculations early in the group and cranks up the pressure on their European campaign. Benfica, meanwhile, walk away with a hugely valuable win on the road that leaves them well placed to chase a qualification spot.

Other clashes fire up the competition

Earlier, Sparta Prague ran riot away from home to beat Ararat Armenia 4-1.

T. Godal grabbed a brace for the Czech side, striking in the 20th and 22nd minutes.

John Mercado added the third in the 53rd minute and Patrik Vydra made it four (72), with Bruno Wilson netting the hosts' only reply (55).

Omonia Nicosia snatched a precious win over visitors Celta Vigo 1-0, Yuri Balkovic settling it late in the 88th minute.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums

Olympiacos turned a deficit into a valuable 2-1 win against visitors Jagiellonia Bialystok. Smit put the Polish side ahead in the 20th minute before Armando Gonzalez levelled (43), and Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk snatched the killer winner for the hosts (84).

Sunderland ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win over visitors AZ Alkmaar. Enzo Le Fee converted from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to hand his side three valuable points. 

Anderlecht went down at home to visitors Lyon 2-1. The French side ended the first half two clear through Nicolas Narti in the 8th minute and Kaito Nakamura (22), before Mihajlo Cvetkovic pulled one back in the second half (61) without finding an equaliser.

Bayer Leverkusen saw off visitors Celje 2-0 in a deserved victory. An S. Cislar own goal broke the deadlock in the 15th minute before Facundo Medina sealed it with a second (74).

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