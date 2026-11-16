On video: Bellingham erupts in Cucurella's face, and the "closing moment" reassures Real Madrid

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The match between Spain and England at Wembley Stadium was not merely a contest between two national teams, it turned into a blazing battleground between two Real Madrid team-mates, after Jude Bellingham became involved in a fierce and violent clash with Marc Cucurella, in an incident that set social media alight, sparked widespread controversy in Spain and England, and placed Real Madrid in an extremely awkward position.

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The match crackled with tension from the first minute. Protests against referee Clement Turpin's decisions never let up, and players from both teams clashed throughout the ninety minutes, even during stoppages. It was a scene that laid bare the historic rivalry between the two sides and a desire to win at any cost.

One of the most heated moments came at half-time, when Fabian, White, Rodri, Cucurella and Bellingham came face to face on their way to the tunnel. The air was charged. The players traded sharp words before others stepped in to calm things down.

But the moment that stole the show involved Jude Bellingham and Marc Cucurella, whose photo spread far and wide. The two, team-mates at Real Madrid, had shown affection before the match. Then the fierce competitive edge between them boiled over into a sharp verbal row that nobody saw coming.

It all started with the move that led to England's first goal, a penalty. Cucurella clashed verbally with England players after the Real Madrid full-back took a heavy blow and went down, while VAR reviewed the incident between Harry Kane and Pau Cubarsi that preceded the fall.

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At that moment, Bellingham rushed over to his Real Madrid colleague. Visibly furious, the England midfielder bent down to confront Cucurella over his conduct, jabbed a finger at him and even tried to haul him off the ground as the Spaniard writhed in pain on the pitch. Mikel Oyarzabal had to step in to stop it escalating.

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Spanish media noticed too. Antonio Romero, a journalist at SER radio, took aim: "A despicable act by Bellingham, as he protested against Cucurella for remaining on the pitch to allow the video technology to be reviewed. On the other hand, a very despicable act by Bellingham, who whispered something in Cucurella's ear."

Over on COPE radio, Manolo Lama saw the funny side: "This is football: two Real Madrid players, Bellingham and Cucurella, arguing at Wembley."

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The feud ran on. The pair clashed again throughout the match, including that tense walk to the tunnel at the interval, and exchanged more sharp words. All of it, though, stayed on the pitch.

Once the final whistle blew, the tension drained away. The players shook hands in a sporting spirit, as is customary, trying to close the chapter. The photos and videos that spread, however, will keep the fans talking for a long time yet.