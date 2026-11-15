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Mohamed Mansi
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On video: Belgium knock Italy out of the Nations League with a painful defeat

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Belgium booked their ticket to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League after a big 4-1 win over their Italian guests on Sunday evening, bringing the group stage to a close.

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Italy took the game to their hosts and struck early, Francesco Pio Esposito opening the scoring in the 11th minute.

The Azzurri's lead lasted just four minutes. Maxim De Cuyper levelled for Belgium.

Nathan Ngoy made it 2-1 in the 22nd minute, and Jeremy Doku added a third four minutes later to put the hosts in command.

Belgium stayed 3-1 up until Diego Moreira rounded off the win with a fourth in the 80th minute.

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The victory lifted Belgium to 12 points and second place in Group One, sending them through to the quarter-finals alongside group winners France on 13 points.

Italy, meanwhile, head home after finishing third on 10 points. Turkey propped up the standings without a single point.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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