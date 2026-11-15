On video: Belgium knock Italy out of the Nations League with a painful defeat

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Belgium booked their ticket to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League after a big 4-1 win over their Italian guests on Sunday evening, bringing the group stage to a close.

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Italy took the game to their hosts and struck early, Francesco Pio Esposito opening the scoring in the 11th minute.

The Azzurri's lead lasted just four minutes. Maxim De Cuyper levelled for Belgium.

Nathan Ngoy made it 2-1 in the 22nd minute, and Jeremy Doku added a third four minutes later to put the hosts in command.

Belgium stayed 3-1 up until Diego Moreira rounded off the win with a fourth in the 80th minute.

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The victory lifted Belgium to 12 points and second place in Group One, sending them through to the quarter-finals alongside group winners France on 13 points.

Italy, meanwhile, head home after finishing third on 10 points. Turkey propped up the standings without a single point.