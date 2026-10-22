Milan were thumped 3-0 at Bournemouth on Thursday evening at the Vitality Stadium, in the third round of the Europa League league phase.

The defeat leaves the Rossoneri stuck on 3 points in 24th place, while Bournemouth climbed to 9 points from a perfect three wins, good enough for third.

The first half was a nightmare for the Italians. They lost goalkeeper Mike Maignan to a red card and conceded two penalties.

Justin Kluivert opened the scoring in the eighth minute, slotting home after a VAR review handed Bournemouth a penalty for handball against Milan defender Koni De Winter.





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Things got worse on 27 minutes. The referee flashed a straight red at French goalkeeper Mike Maignan after he shoved Tyler Adams as the sides lined up for a corner, leaving Milan to play the rest of the game with ten men.

A second penalty followed, and Marcus Tavernier made no mistake in the 32nd minute to double the hosts' lead.

Moroccan star Amine Adli made it three in the 84th minute, curling a brilliant free kick beyond the wall.

Bournemouth nearly added a fourth late on, pressing a visibly frustrated Milan side down to ten men, but they couldn't convert their chances as the match finished 3-0 to the English side.



