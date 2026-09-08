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Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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On video: Al-Ahly player reveals the details of his row with Ivan Toney

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
M. Abdulrahman
Saudi Arabia
England

Things are unstable at "Al-Raqi"

Al-Ahli full-back Mohamed Abdel Rahman has revealed the details of the altercation between him and his English team-mate Ivan Toney during the Al-Qadsiah match in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ahli fell to a 3-2 defeat against Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Midway through the second half, the cameras caught a heated exchange between Toney and Abdel Rahman as they came off for a water break. Al-Ahli were trailing 3-1 at the time.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH

Speaking to the "Thmanyah" channels after the final whistle, Abdel Rahman played it down: "(Ivan) Toney is my big brother, and these things happen on the pitch."

He added: "Perhaps we did not understand each other in that moment, but he remains my big brother, and I learn a lot from him. We apologised to each other, and things are now fine."

Toney had scored both of Al-Ahli's goals against Al-Qadsiah. It wasn't enough to prevent a third defeat of the season.

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