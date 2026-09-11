The dying minutes of a chaotic Eastern Province derby between Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ettifaq threw up a bizarre refereeing moment that sparked controversy and heaped even more drama onto a match that hardly needed it. A player was nearly sent off by mistake.

In the 83rd minute, with Al-Qadsiah leading 3-2, tempers flared between the two sets of players and match official Jose Maria Sanchez lost his bearings completely.

The Spanish referee flashed a yellow card at Radhi Mishaal Al-Otaibi, then quickly backtracked as Al-Ettifaq players surrounded him in protest.

Pitchside broadcast footage caught the comical exchange that followed. "He says there's a card mistake.. I'm sorry," the referee admitted.

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One of the players tried to talk him through it, protesting: "This player is not me.. someone who looks like me!" Sanchez responded with an unmistakable gesture of "I'm sorry", owning the error and trying to put it right as astonished players broke into laughter around him.

Despite the mistake: a crazy derby

The blunder had no bearing on the final result, yet it stole the spotlight from a wild six-goal thriller.

Al-Qadsiah had raced two goals clear through Julian Quinones and Mateo Retegui. Al-Ettifaq hauled it back through Bersant Celina and Alvaro Medran, before Mohammed Hamad Al-Qahtani nudged Al-Qadsiah back in front in the 81st minute. Then Jordan Larsson struck a killer equaliser for Al-Ettifaq on 85 minutes to make it 3-3.

The moment laid bare the enormous pressure on the officials in a match that produced 5 yellow cards and a string of heavy challenges. It nearly became a scandal too, with a player almost dismissed for an offence he never committed, saved only by his teammates and the referee's last-gasp correction.

Al-Qadsiah blew the chance to go top of the Roshn League. They now sit second on 16 points, one behind leaders Al-Ittihad on 17, while Al-Ettifaq moved up to 11 points in seventh place.