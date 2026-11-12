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Ivorian Yan Diomande, the Real Madrid winger, grabbed the spotlight off the pitch after appearing in a widely circulated video handing out sums of money to a number of his national team's supporters, who had gathered behind the barriers surrounding the team's camp to watch the players, in a gesture that sparked widespread reaction across social media platforms.

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The gesture came while the young forward was with the Ivory Coast camp preparing for the match against Gambia. Footage published by the website "Le Media 100 Filtre" showed Diomandé mingling with fans and handing out West African franc banknotes to the supporters who had gathered to see him.

He didn't stop at cash. In a widely shared clip, one supporter revealed that Diomandé had given him a basket of fruit along with a 10,000 West African franc note, roughly 15 euros, confirming that plenty of those present had benefited from the player's generosity.

Ivorian fans lapped it up. Many saw the scene as a token of the player's gratitude to his compatriots and his desire to share a slice of his success with them, all the more striking given how quickly his career has taken off. In a short space of time he has gone from a rising prospect to one of the brightest young faces in European football.

Great form

Diomandé is flying. He is among the Real Madrid players who have handed manager José Mourinho a serious qualitative boost in recent weeks.

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He stepped into the void left by Vinícius Júnior and, before the Brazilian returned from his La Liga suspension, left him facing a very awkward situation.

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Dribbling is where he has really imposed himself, outstripping every other Real Madrid player this season. He is now the second most successful dribbler in La Liga with 43 take-ons, trailing only Lamine Yamal on 57. Yet his rate is the better of the two: he completes a dribble every 20 minutes, against every 23 minutes for the Barcelona star, sparking a battle between them for the title of best dribbler.

From Leganés and Leipzig to Real Madrid

Born in Abidjan on 14 November 2006, Diomandé is 19. He launched his journey towards the professional game in the United States before moving to Spain and joining Leganés in 2024, then spent the 2025-2026 season with Germany's Leipzig, where he turned heads with his attacking displays.

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That form in Germany earned him a huge step up. On 6 August 2026 Real Madrid confirmed they had signed him from Leipzig on a deal running until 30 June 2033, opening a new chapter in the shirt of the royal club.

Fans back in Ivory Coast now follow his every move. His rapid rise at club and international level has transformed him from a young talent into a player on the books of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

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Now the gesture comes just before the anticipated clash between Ivory Coast and Gambia, another chance for Diomandé to pull on the national shirt. This time, though, he has stolen the spotlight off the pitch, underlining once more his bond with the supporters of his homeland.