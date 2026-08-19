Egyptian football heritage met the buzz of a Spanish night at the Camp Nou as Barcelona unveiled their new signing Rodri before a packed home crowd. Members of Al-Ahly's board of directors watched on, a gesture that spoke to the depth of the sporting and human ties between the two institutions.

The unveiling came on the sidelines of Al-Ahly's meeting with Barcelona in the friendly Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou this Wednesday. Young striker Hamza Abdelkarim lines up against his former team for the first time, having joined the Catalan side in the last winter transfer window.

Rodri pulled on the Barcelona shirt amid a wave of applause from the Catalan faithful. Al-Ahly's board followed the ceremony from the stands, sharing a moment that brought together one of the world's most prominent clubs and the club of the Red Fortress.

Their presence gave the occasion a special flavour. They exchanged congratulations with Barcelona officials and the player himself, part of a wider push to strengthen cooperation, mutual visits and the sharing of administrative and technical expertise between the two clubs.

For Rodri, this marks a prominent milestone. He arrives to bolster the Catalan midfield, with Barcelona's supporters hoping he proves a quality addition over the seasons to come.

As the ceremony wound down, Al-Ahly's board members voiced their delight at being part of such a grand sporting event. Meetings like this, they stressed, matter for raising the profile of Egyptian football on the international stage and for opening fresh horizons of sporting cooperation between Egypt and Spain.

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