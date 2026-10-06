On the night of farewell: Messi departs holding five records with Argentina that will be hard to break

Within hours, Argentine football turns a page. In Buenos Aires, a 39-year-old Lionel Messi plays his final match for his national team against Benin.

"The Flea" will mark his 208th international appearance, and he's hoping to add one last goal to his Albiceleste tally of 125.

What comes next is life after Messi, even if the famous number 10 leaves an indelible mark.

TyC Sports point out that Messi leaves behind five records with Argentina that will be almost impossible to break in the coming years, unless a new Messi emerges.

Next matches ARG Friendlies 19:00 BEN

Take the first: 125 goals for the national team, a figure that could still rise tonight. Messi looks set to remain Argentina's all-time top scorer for a long time to come.

Among current players, his closest rival is Lautaro Martinez, who has only 42.

The second record stands at 207 international matches, and the number reaches 208 tonight.

No one in Argentina's history has played more. His nearest challengers are Javier Mascherano on 147 and Angel Di Maria on 145, but both have retired from international football.

Third on the list: Messi holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, with 34 matches.

Fourth came the most goals at a World Cup for Argentina, 21 in total.

And finally the fifth: Messi shares with Luis Suarez the record for the most goals scored in South American World Cup qualifiers.

The Argentine and the Uruguayan have 31 goals apiece. Their closest rivals, Marcelo Moreno Martins on 22, Hernan Crespo on 19, Alexis Sanchez on 20 and Edinson Cavani on 17, no longer play for their national teams.