On the brink of a quadruple - How many trophies have Liverpool won in their history?
Liverpool are on the brink of history as they have the opportunity to match Manchester United's record of most Premier League titles (20) if they manage to lift the trophy on Sunday evening. However, they need a helping hand from Aston Villa, who will lock horns against current league leaders in Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
A lot will be expected from former Liverpool players in Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, and most importantly, Steven Gerrard, coach of Aston Villa, who himself failed to win a league title with Liverpool. Also, the Reds must take care of their own business first and beat Wolves at the Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp's men have already won League Cup and the FA Cup and they now stand to win the quadruple if they manage to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League later in May. No Premier League side has managed to win the quadruple.
The closest any side has got was in 1998-99 when Manchester United completed a historic treble - only the League Cup eluding the Red Devils as they tumbled out of that competition at the quarter-final stage against Tottenham.
Manchester City, meanwhile, collected all three domestic trophies in 2018-19 but slipped out of continental competition in the quarter-finals - they also won the Community Shield that year.
How many major trophies have Liverpool won in their history?
Liverpool have won 65 major trophies to date. But if they add two more in this season, they will become the most decorated English team of all time pushing Manchester United (66) to the second spot.
|Competition
|Liverpool titles
Year
|First Division / Premier League
|19
1990-01, 1905-06, 1921-22, 1922-23, 1946-47, 1963-64, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1975-76, 1976-77, 1978-99, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1987-88, 1989-90, 2019-20.
|FA Cup
|8
1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006, 2022
|League Cup
|9
1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012, 2022
|UEFA Cup / Champions League
|6
1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019
|Europa League
|3
1973, 1976, 2001
|UEFA Super Cup
|4
1977, 2001, 2005, 2019
|FIFA Club World Cup
|1
2019
|Community Shield
|15
1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 (* shared)
|Total
|65
List of minor trophies won by Liverpool
Competition
Number of titles
Year
Football League Second Division
4
1893-94, 1895-96, 1904-05, 1961-62
Lancashire League
1
1892-93
Sheriff of London Charity Shield
1
1906
Football League Super Cup
1
1985-86