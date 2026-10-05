When Jürgen Klopp took charge of Germany, some painted him as a wizard, others as a messiah. It always felt overblown, and now we know why: appointing Klopp does not suddenly put Germany straight back among the world's best. It was never that simple at Borussia Dortmund or Liverpool either. He needed time there as well before those teams became the success machines people still remember.

Klopp's record after the first international phase reads like this: a very fortunate draw in the Netherlands, an unnecessary home defeat against Greece, a commanding win against very weak Serbia and now, to finish, a 0-0 draw despite great dominance in Greece. Progress to the Nations League quarter-finals is a long way off. Incidentally, Julian Nagelsmann still managed that with ease in 2024. Germany were only stopped in the semi-finals then by eventual winners Portugal.

Under Nagelsmann, though, things then went steadily downhill until the World Cup fiasco. By comparison, the side looked more combative and more physical in the first four matches under Klopp, and also got involved in the odd melee. Klopp's focus on counter-pressing also became clearer from game to game. That brings us to what is probably the biggest takeaway from his start as Germany head coach: in personnel terms Klopp seems open to anything, but tactically he does not appear willing to negotiate.

Across the four matches, he called up 44 players in two slightly overlapping squads, and 36 of them featured, including ten debutants. For all other German footballers, meanwhile, the door is "wide open", as Klopp stresses at every opportunity. That is the message. But anyone who wants to come in needs to understand this: he will play in Klopp's tried-and-tested 4-3-3 system with a focus on counter-pressing and quick attacks down the flanks.

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Klopp have ended one Kimmich debate and started a new one

Perhaps the most intriguing area is midfield. In the recent past, the DFB team mostly operated with a double pivot. Klopp, by contrast, relies on two No 8s and a deep-lying playmaker. Initially, captain Joshua Kimmich filled that role after Klopp moved him from right-back into the centre as his very first act in office. After the unfortunate performance at home against Greece, Kimmich had to leave as planned, but against his will.

Aleksandar Pavlovic, his Bayern Munich team-mate, then stepped in and impressed. The debate over Kimmich's future role followed naturally, but Klopp handled it poorly and then added fuel with some flippant remarks ("I can tell Jo this: the more often people ask, the less likely you are to get what you want."). Ultimately, Klopp ended one Kimmich debate before the international phase (right-back or in the centre?), but then sparked an entirely new Kimmich debate (is he needed at all?).

Philipp Treu is the reason the first Kimmich debate has not flared up again. The call-up of the 25-year-old right-back from Freiburg and his role so far count as Klopp's first bit of magic in the DFB team. Treu was the only player to start three times and consistently produced solid to good performances. He has the potential to solve Germany's perennial problem position in the long term.

Curious but true: hardly any player is likely to have his starting place for the next international in Serbia on 13 November as secure as debutant Treu. In practically every other position, by contrast, competition for places appears completely open.

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DFB team: an embarrassment of choice in midfield, scarcity up front

Beforehand, Klopp declared Marc-Andre ter Stegen the provisional first-choice goalkeeper. In his only appearance in Amsterdam, however, the 34-year-old veered between genius and madness. Jonas Urbig, eleven years younger, made the better impression in his two games and did not concede a goal. The problem for him is that he is only a reserve at Bayern Munich.

Pressure is building on the established centre-backs. Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck looked shaky against the Netherlands, while Germany defended more solidly in the other matches, with Yann Aurel Bisseck and Malick Thiaw particularly impressive.

Beyond Kimmich and Pavlovic, the fight for midfield places is fierce. With Florian Wirtz, Tom Bischof, Felix Nmecha, the currently injured Jamal Musiala and a number of debutants, including Bambase Conte, who was conspicuously praised by Klopp, the Germany head coach also has an embarrassment of choice in the two half-spaces. Klopp's second major achievement, alongside the discovery of Treu, is the revival of Wirtz, who has been struggling at Liverpool. In Greece, the 23-year-old even served as captain.

Out wide, debutant Derry Scherhant in particular pressed his case for more appearances. By contrast, the options at centre-forward look rather thin. Alpha male Kai Havertz had to leave injured after a brief appearance against the Netherlands. His deputies Younes Ebnoutalib, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Burkardt all disappointed.

That says plenty: despite clear dominance in three of the four matches and 74 shots in total, Germany managed only three goals, all of them scored by midfielders. Hopes in attack now rest more on the exciting Under-21 strikers Paris Brunner and Nicolo Tresoldi. Perhaps Klopp will also rethink Deniz Undav, who was not called up this time.