Olympics 2020: When football finals are, TV channels & which teams are playing

Here's everything you need to know about all the Olympic football gold and bronze medal matches including Spain vs Brazil and Sweden vs Canada

As the 2020 Olympic tournament in Tokyo begins to wind down, the Men's and Women's football finals have taken shape.

With the Olympic football semi-final matches now over, the gold and bronze medals are left to be played for.

Goal has what you need to know about which teams are playing, when the matches are, how to watch them and more.

When is the Olympic Men's Gold medal match: Spain vs Brazil?

The Olympic Men's Gold medal match between Spain vs Brazil will take place on Saturday August 7 at 12:30pm BST (7:30am ET).

Spain booked their spot in the Olympic football final at the International Yokohama Stadium after Marco Asensio scored the only goal of the game in extra-time against Japan, ending in a 1-0 victory.

Brazil, meanwhile, secured their place through penalties in a 4-1 shootout victory over Mexico after the game ended 0-0 after extra-time.

UK TV channel / stream U.S. channel / stream Eurosport Player / discovery+ NBCSN / NBCOlympics.com

When is the Olympic Men's Bronze medal match: Japan vs Mexico?

The Olympic Bronze Gold medal match between Japan vs Mexico will take place on Friday August 6 at 12pm BST (7am ET).

Japan will face off against Mexico after failing to beat Spain in the semi-finals, with Mexico having lost to Brazil.

UK TV channel / stream U.S. channel / stream Eurosport 5 / Eurosport Player / discovery+ NBCSN / NBCOlympics.com

When is the Olympic Women's Gold medal match: Sweden vs Canada?

The Olympic Women's Gold medal match between Sweden vs Canada will take place on Friday August 6 at 3am BST (10pm ET on Thursday August 5).

Fridolina Rolfo's goal for Sweden sent them through to the Women's Olympic football final as they defeated Australia 1-0.

Canada pulled a major upset over rivals U.S. Women's National Team in a shock 1-0 victory, Jessie Fleming's second-half penalty breaking the hearts of Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and co.

The two will face off for the gold medal prize at Tokyo National Stadium.

UK TV channel / stream U.S. channel / stream Eurosport 2 / Eurosport 5 / Eurosport Player / discovery+ NBCSN / NBCOlympics.com

When is the Olympic Women's Bronze medal match: USWNT vs Australia?

The Olympic Men's Gold medal match between USWNT and Australia will take place on Thursday August 5 at 9am BST (4am ET).

The USWNT may have been gunning for gold, but the best they can attempt for this Olympic tournament is a bronze medal against Australia.

The USWNT will take on Australia in Kashima Soccer Stadium.