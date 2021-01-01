Oliech: Batistuta made me to fall down in the box in Qatar

The retired striker joined the Gulf club as his first foreign employee where he brushed shoulders with notable figures

Former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech has revealed how he struggled to adapt to life in Qatar after he was signed by Al Arabi, and also shared his interesting experiences with Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta.

The retired centre-forward joined the Gulf club after a period with Mathare United and has explained how he found life difficult to the point of trying to sneak out of the country and come back home.

“The weather was terribly hot and within two seconds after I touched down, I was draining with sweat,” Oliech said on Wednesday, in an interview available on YouTube.

“I also mooted a plan of sneaking out but at the airport, I was asked for a travel permit which the club was the only entity to issue and that is the only thing that took me back to Al Arabi.”

The former Gor Mahia striker also explained the process that later saw him join the senior team and feature alongside notable names like Nigeria’s Taribo West, Batistuta and Stefan Effenberg.

“Thereafter, they asked me to play as a full-back, I said ‘No’ but later I gave a condition that I can only play for the senior team in whichever position because I had trained for three months already.

“I was happy to play eventually and [Gabriel] Batistuta, [Taribo] West, [Stefan] Effenberg and three of Qatar’s national team players were the rivals and that meant I could not get a slot easily. I felt frustrated because I believed I was a better footballer but I was not given time to play.

“Finally, when I played, the Qatari nationals were benched and I was lined up with Batistuta. Before the first game, he called me aside and instructed me to get into the penalty box, fall down numerously in search for a penalty and then leave the spot-kicks for him.”

Kenya’s all-time scorer also stated how his introduction turned the tide and helped the club pick positive momentum.

“Al-Arabi had been defeated in seven games before but they finally started winning because of me and two penalties from Batistuta in the first game,” he concluded.

“That is how my Al-Arabi career started as I played with Batistuta and the Qataris became bench warmers. We from then started winning and moved from position 17 to third spot.”

After good performances for Al Arabi, Oliech was approached to change his citizenship with Ksh890 million offered to him.

“A day came when I was told we will visit the federation chief. They told me I had to play for their national team and change citizenship,” explained the retired star.

“I took my phone, called five or six people for advice and I was open with them that the money offered was good but the lifestyle was something else. Later, € 2.7 million is what got me from Qatar to Nantes.”

He played 21 games and scored 12 goals for the club and in France, the Kenyan played for a number of clubs that also included Ajaccio and Auxier.